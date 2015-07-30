ZURICH, July 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,399 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday
SWISS RE
Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer,
said on Thursday that second-quarter net profit rose 2 percent
on a lack of natural disasters in the period and a healthy
return on its investment portfolio, but missed investor
expectations.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant said second-quarter net profit fell 24
percent to 56 million Swiss francs ($57.83 million) after sales
fell amid a weak euro, Brazilian real, and Japanese yen, and
said it expects low to mid-single digit full-year sales growth
in local currencies. The company will further increase its
margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) before exceptional items from last year
and increase cash flow generation.
* Dufry said first-half net profit rose to 63.3
million francs from 52.3 million francs after the acquisition of
World Duty Free, and that solid passenger growth of 6.5 percent
on the year and the expectation of further growth in the range
of 4 to 5 percent for the next 10 to 20 years confirm its
positioning and business model with growth potential to develop
the business.
* Basilea said a phase 3 study of its isavuconazole
showed the treatment did not meet the primary objective of
demonstrating non-inferior efficacy versus the study comparator
at the end of intravenous therapy within the pre-specified
non-inferiority margin.
* Bucher said first-half net profit fell nearly 18
percent to 79.5 million francs after sales and order intake
decreased and the strong Swiss franc took a bite out of revenue.
The firm said it expects full-year sales and operating profit to
decrease in francs, and its operating profit margin to remain
below the first-half level.
* Bobst said first-half net profit more than
doubled 10.4 million francs thanks to a favourable currency
hedging and a one-time tax benefit and said it is confident of
achieving full-year sales of between 1.25 billion and 1.30
billion francs and an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
margin of higher than 5 percent and a net result margin of
higher than 3 percent.
* Meyer-Burger said it is optimising the cost
structure and production capacity at its technology and product
centre Diamond Materials Tech, Inc. in Colorado Springs, leading
to a workforce reduction of 46 employees. The company said the
move will incur a one-time non-cash write-off of technology and
production equipment in the order of $16.9 million against this
year's results.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said first-half net profit
rose to 237.5 million euros ($260.73 million) and that it
expects full-year profit before tax of around 242 million euros.
* Cicor said its head of advanced microelectronics
& substrates Pascal Keller is leaving the company to pursue an
undisclosed new professional opportunity, and that Juergen
Steinbichler, who will be joining the Cicor Group on 7 August,
will take over the division's management.
* Cytos posted first-half net income of 7.77
million francs compared to a net loss of 23.44 million francs
year-ago.
ECONOMY
July KOF leading indicator due at 0700 GMT
($1 = 0.9109 euros)
($1 = 0.9684 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)