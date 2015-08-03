ZURICH Aug 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,411 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SULZER

A vehicle linked to Russian billionaire's Viktor Vekselberg said on Monday it is launching a mandatory takeover offer for Sulzer at 99.20 Swiss francs ($102.79) per share after its existing holding hit the level required to make a public bid.

* LafargeHolcim said it will hold 96.41 percent of Lafarge shares after settlement and delivery, and has not yet decided whether to apply to the French financial regulator to begin a squeeze-out of remaining shares.

* Novartis said it has completed the divestment of its influenza vaccine unit to CSL Limited effective July 31.

* Daetwyler said it is acquiring Italian-based company Origom s.p.a. in order to expand its sealing solutions division's product portfolio for automotive customers. Financial details of the transaction weren't disclosed.

* BKW said it is purchasing the Fresnoy Brancourt Wind Farm in northern France, which has a total capacity of 13.8 MW, the Swiss power company's first step in the wind power sector in France.

* BFW Liegenschaften said preliminary first-half results showed net rental income rose 18 percent to 7.8 million francs while earnings including effects from changes in fair value of real estate investments and deferred taxes rose to about 7 million. Excluding the fair value changes in the interest rate swaps and receiver swaptions, net earnings will be around 8.5 million.

* Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG said it had wrapped up its withdrawal from France by closing transactions announced in June.

ECONOMY

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index for July is due at 0730 GMT

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index for July is due at 0730 GMT

Sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank are due around 0700 GMT