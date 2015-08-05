ZURICH Aug 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening nearly unchanged at 9,477 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it will update the label of Novartis's multiple sclerosis drug, Gilenya, after cases of serious brain infections were linked with its use.

SYNGENTA

Monsanto Co and Syngenta are not holding any deal negotiations at this time, let alone discussions about a price for Monsanto's proposed takeover of its Swiss rival, sources familiar with both companies told Reuters on Tuesday. A CNBC report earlier in the day, citing an unnamed source, said that at least one major investor, hedge fund manager John Paulson, believes the two agricultural firms "continue to be in deal talks and aren't far apart on price."

UBS

A UBS AG branch manager in Puerto Rico warned bank officials that brokers for the firm had urged customers to engage in improper loan practices, more than two years before the bank made a $5.2 million settlement over the matter with the island's financial regulator, according to internal bank correspondence reviewed by Reuters.

UBS banker "Pete the Greek" will not face LIBOR action, the Financial Times reported.

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

The U.S. judge overseeing private litigation accusing global banks of manipulating Libor on Tuesday said she found a "viable legal theory" that could justify relief for investors who claim they were harmed by a conspiracy to rig the benchmark rate.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

German retailer Metro has proposed that Juergen Steinemann, outgoing chief executive of Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, should take over as chairman from Franz Markus Haniel next year. [ID:nL5N10F3FZ>

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** Repower cut its earnings forecast given low energy prices and the strong Swiss franc. "As things stand at present, operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 2015, before exceptional items, will be a good 50 per cent lower than last year. In 2014, EBIT before extraordinary items came to 39 million francs. Repower also expects another net loss, substantially higher than last year's, for 2015," it said.

** Looser Holding's first-half consolidated net income fell to 5.9 million francs from 9.7 million a year ago, mainly due to currency losses and the revaluation of an interest rate swap, it said.

ECONOMY

Consumer prices for July are due at 0715 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect prices to fall 1.1 percent from a year ago and by 0.4 percent versus June. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)