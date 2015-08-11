ZURICH Aug 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent down at 9,495 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ADECCO

Adecco boosted second-quarter net profit 22 percent to 177 million euros as Europe's economy continued to pick up, the world's biggest staffing group said, sticking to its 2015 profit guidance. Premarket indications show the shares opening 1.3 percent down.

SULZER

Chief Executive Klaus Stahlmann is leaving the company "with immediate effect" as it cuts hundreds of jobs amid a slump in demand from the oil and gas industry and will be replaced temporarily by Chief Financial Officer Thomas Dittrich, Sulzer said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** GAM Holding reported first-half operating income fell and defined a new operating model; it announced the purchase of Renshaw Bay's real estate finance business

** Galenica raised its 2015 profit outlook and expects its 20th consecutive increase in profit, both before and after minorities

** Tornos Holding made a first-half loss and said it no longer expected to beat 2014 results

** St Galler Kantonalbank reported first-half net profit rose 15.5 percent

** Banque Cantanole de Geneve said H1 net profit grew 6 percent to 45.3 million francs

** LEM Holding said H1 net profit fell to 8.9 million francs

** Highlight Event and Entertainment posted a H1 loss of 414,000 Swiss francs ($420,731), according to the company.

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs)