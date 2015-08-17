ZURICH Aug 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.23 percent higher at 9,367 points on
Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are factors that could affect Swiss stocks:
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The biggest maker of cement says it is divesting assets in
India and plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to
reduce debt.
ROCHE HOLDING
The Swiss drug company says a Phase II study showed its
investigational immunotherapy atezolizumab shrank tumours in
people with a specific type of lung cancer.
VZ HOLDING
The Swiss wealth manager says it boosted its 1H revenues by
18.5 percent to 112 million Swiss francs ($114.60 million). Net
profit grew nearly a third to 42.9 million francs.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
** ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT The Egyptian builder says in
a preliminary first-half 2015 announcement that it expects an
increase in revenue of 35-40 percent.
** CONZZETTA AG The Swiss maker of outdoor clothing
and industrial machinery has appointed Michael Willome as the
new chief executive officer. Acting CEO Ernst Bärtschi will
devote himself exclusively to his responsibilities as Chairman
of the Board of Directors.
ECONOMY
Switzerland publishes retail sales for June at 0715 GMT.
($1 = 0.9773 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)