SWISSCOM AG

Telecommunications operator Swisscom reports second-quarter net income of 433 million Swiss francs ($443.60 million), slightly beating forecasts by analysts in a Reuters poll.

SYNGENTA AG plans to divest its premium flowers seeds business from its Lawn and Garden operating unit.

ROCHE says it's acquiring Kapa Biosystems to strengthen its next-generation sequencing product offerings. It didn't give a price.

CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD said it's first-half order intake was down 1.6 percent to 98.6 million francs. Sales fell more than 10 percent.

CEMBRA MONEY BANK said first-half net income rose 8 percent to nearly 70 million francs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SONOVA HOLDING AG said Tuesday its Advanced Bionics unit received U.S. FDA approval for new sound processors.

* IMPLENIA said it won a 235 million franc order to build first infrastructure section of Stockholm's new bypass.

* BUCHER said Michael Hausermann is leaving the Bucher Municipal division. He'll be replaced by Coean van Rosmalen who has been at the company's Johnson Sweeper unit in the United Kingdom.

* SIEGFRIED HOLDING said its first-half profit rose to 21.1 million Swiss francs, up from 18.8 million francs in the year-earlier period.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9761 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)