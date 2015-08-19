ZURICH Aug 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.54 percent down at 9333 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SWISSCOM AG

Telecommunications operator Swisscom reports second-quarter net income of 433 million Swiss francs ($443.60 million), slightly beating forecasts by analysts in a Reuters poll.

SYNGENTA AG plans to divest its premium flowers seeds business from its Lawn and Garden operating unit.

ROCHE says it's acquiring Kapa Biosystems to strengthen its next-generation sequencing product offerings. It didn't give a price.

CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD said it's first-half order intake was down 1.6 percent to 98.6 million francs. Sales fell more than 10 percent.

CEMBRA MONEY BANK said first-half net income rose 8 percent to nearly 70 million francs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SONOVA HOLDING AG said Tuesday its Advanced Bionics unit received U.S. FDA approval for new sound processors.

* IMPLENIA said it won a 235 million franc order to build first infrastructure section of Stockholm's new bypass.

* BUCHER said Michael Hausermann is leaving the Bucher Municipal division. He'll be replaced by Coean van Rosmalen who has been at the company's Johnson Sweeper unit in the United Kingdom.

* SIEGFRIED HOLDING said its first-half profit rose to 21.1 million Swiss francs, up from 18.8 million francs in the year-earlier period.

* HUEGLI HOLDING said first-half sales rose 1.1 percent to 187 million francs, while profit edged up to 11.9 million francs. It said full year sales and EBIT will be in range of 2014.

* ASCOM confirmed its full-year guidance after first-half revenue stagnated at 203.3 million francs.

* HOCHDORF reported first-half revenue rose nearly 29 percent to 284.3 million francs versus 220.7 million francs year ago. Profit fell 34 percent to 4.1 million francs.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9761 Swiss francs)