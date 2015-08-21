ZURICH Aug 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 1.4 percent lower at 8,976 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker agreed to buy all remaining rights to
Ofatumumab, which is being developed for relapsing remitting
multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune indications, from
Britain's GlaxoSmithKline.
ADECCO
The Swiss staffing firm said it had appointed Hans Ploos van
Amstel as its new finance chief from Sept. 1.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zurich Insurance drafts in Evercore to work on
its RSA bid, the Financial Times reported.
* mobilezone said first-half sales rose by 72.3
percent year on year to 305.2 million Swiss francs ($319.35
million).
* Kuoni Reisen Holding AG posted a first-half net
result of -172.1 million francs, bigger than the -14 million
francs recorded in the same period last year. The group also
said finance chief Thomas Peyer will leave the company.
* Goldbach Group AG said first-half net income
amounted to 2.4 million Swiss francs compared to 1.3 million
francs in the same period last year.
* Arbonia-Forster-Holding said it will propose to
shareholders at an extraordinary investor meeting on Sept. 11 an
ordinary capital increase in order to raise gross proceeds of
approximately 200 million francs.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9557 Swiss francs)
