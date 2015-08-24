ZURICH Aug 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 2.7 percent down at 8558.86 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWATCH
Swatch plans to add to its new smartwatch range, the Swiss
watchmaker's chief executive told a newspaper in an interview
published on Saturday.
METALL ZUG
The Swiss household appliance maker says profit fell by
two-thirds to 10.3 million Swiss francs in the first half of
2015, down from 31.9 million in the year-earlier period. It
expects full-year operating income in line with 2014.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sulzer said its board of directors won't issue a
recommendation in the mandatory offer by its largest
shareholder, Renova, to purchase the rest of the shares in the
company.
* HolcomLafarge said it has completed construction
of a cement plant in Indonesia.
* Zur Rose AG said first-half sales at the
on-line pharmacy fell to 412 million Swiss francs ($437.23
million), from 457.6 million francs. [ZUROS.UL}
* Gurit Holding AG said its operating profit for the
full year is expected to double, compared to 2014, meeting the
composite materials maker's mid-term target of between 8 percent
to 10 percent.
* Vetropack Holding SA said net profit fell 50
percent to 14.2 million Swiss francs and expects full-year
earnings to fall compared to a year ago.
* HBM Healthcare Investments AG will receive
approximately $8 million in cash and stocks from Raptor
Pharmaceutical Corp.'s acquisition of the rights to the
inhalable antibiotic QuinsairTN. HBM will also receive around 13
percent on futue milestone payments and royalties.
* Schlatter Industries AG posted a loss of 2.8
million Swiss francs in the first half of 2015, saying it was
hurt by strong granc and expected an operating loss in the
middle single-digit millions range for the full year.
ECONOMY
SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT.
($1 = 0.9423 Swiss francs)
