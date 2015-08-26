ZURICH Aug 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent lower at 8,666 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SYNGENTA

A Monsanto offer of 470 Swiss francs per share in Swiss agricultural chemicals maker Syngenta would be a good price for the company, a fund manager for Oddo Asset management said on Tuesday, suggesting Syngenta open talks with its suitor.

TRANSOCEAN

Shares in Transocean were seen opening 16 percent lower in premarket indicators.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Feintool posted first-half net sales of 243.7 million Swiss francs ($257.99 million), a 0.5 percent fall on the previous year. The firm said it expected a generally positive business performance in the second half of the year.

* Evolva announced its intention for a capital increase. It is targeting gross proceeds of around 60 million francs, which will principally be used to advance its strategy of becoming an integrated supplier of high-value innovative ingredients. The company also posted first-half revenue of 8.3 million francs compared to 5 million francs in the same period last year.

* MCH Group said Carmen Walker Spaeh, a member of the Government Council of the Canton of Zurich, will join the company's board of directors on Jan. 1.

ECONOMY

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.64 in July from 1.61 in June, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9446 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)