ZURICH Aug 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,854 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

SWISS ECONOMY

Switzerland's economy unexpectedly grew in the second quarter to avoid a first recession since 2009, indicating the impact from the central bank's removal of a currency cap has been less severe than first feared.

UBS

The U.S. Treasury on Thursday said it had reached an agreement with UBS for the Swiss bank to pay a $1.7 million settlement for "apparent violations" to U.S. sanctions.

ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK

ZKB posted a 16.9 percent year-on-year rise in its first-half group profit and said it hoped to achieve a solid set of full-year results. Local government-owned ZKB said group profit in the first six months of 2015 rose to 393 million Swiss francs ($407.89 million).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant said it was on course for growth in North America.

* Drugmaker Novartis AG extended its donation of multidrug therapy medicines to treat leprosy through 2020 in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

* Bachem Holding AG confirmed its annual target, saying that it expects 2015 to be a very good year after increasing its sales by 15 percent in the first-half.

* Zug Estate Holding increased its EBIT for the first half of 2015 to 49.5 million Swiss francs ($51.30 million) from 27.2 million francs a year ago after successfully reaching the next stage of a major site's development.

* Edmond de Rothschild Suisse said assets under management at June 30 stood at 105.1 billion Swiss francs, down 4 percent from end-2014. The reduction was directly attributable to currency factors, the bank said. It posted net profit of 33.4 million francs, up 2.8 percent on the year-earlier level.

* Alpiq Holding AG saw a year-on-year drop in net revenue and EBITDA that the energy company said was expected due to continued low wholesale prices and currency effects.

* Adval Tech Holding AG posted a first-half loss, saying it would be difficult for the industrial manufacturer to achieve a positive net result in the full-year as the company generating most of its turnover abroad suffered from the strong franc.

* Basilea said Dr Ingrid Heinze-Krauss will retire after 15 years with the company. The company named Dr Guenter Ditzinger, currently Head of Pharmaceutics, to succeed Heinze-Krauss as chief technology officer and as a member of the management committee effective Feb. 1.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9635 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)