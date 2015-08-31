ZURICH Aug 31 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8725 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

The agrichemicals company may seek partners to help improve its product lineup after a thorough review in the wake of a rebuffed takeover approach from Monsanto Co, its chairman told a Swiss newspaper.

SWISS ECONOMY

Swiss interest rates will stay negative "for some time" given many risks -- including China -- that could spark safe-haven buying of what is already a "clearly overvalued" Swiss franc, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in a weekend newspaper interview.

GIVAUDAN

The flavours and fragrances group has acquired cosmetics ingredients firm Induchem. The company would have added 25 million Swiss francs to 2014 sales.

INDIAN CASES

Switzerland has rejected India's request for legal assistance in investigating two Swiss companies suspected of bribing Indian officials to win arms deals.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** Travel group Kuoni said it estimated its net debt position for year-end 2015 would improve to -200 million to -250 million francs from -468 million at the end of June. It said the remarks clarified its assessment and earlier statements.

** Insurer Baloise said it will ask shareholders next year to approve Ernst & Young (EY) as external auditors, replacing PwC

** EMS Chemie reported final first-half results in line with provisional figures released on July 10. Net income rose 0.5 percent to 185 million Swiss francs

** Allreal Holding AG said first-half rental income rose 18.6 percent and underlying net income rose 6.7 percent.

** SHL Telemedicine reported first-half adjusted EBIT of $3.2 million on revenue of $22.3 million. It said Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment's previously announced takeover of the company for 10.5 francs in cash per share was planned to wrap up in October.

ECONOMY

Weekly data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due around 0700 GMT

Monthly KOF leading indicator for Swiss economy due at 0700 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)