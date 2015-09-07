ZURICH, Sept 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,682 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker plans the first human tests next year of a "smart" contact lens it is developing with Google designed to help restore the eye's natural autofocus.

For more click on

CREDIT SUISSE

A district court judge has asked Credit Suisse Group AG to pay $287.5 million in damages to an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, as part of a long drawn breach of contract case.

For more click on

MEYER BURGER

The Swiss solar industry supplier believes the sector's protracted slump is on the wane and the company could return to profit as early as next year, its CEO was quoted as saying in SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Moody's placed Syngenta's ratings under review for downgrade.

* Nestle Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe reiterated in a Sunday magazine interview that he will leave his post in 2017. "I will also stand down from the subsidiaries, from Nestle Skin Health and Nestle Health Sciences, and I am also giving up my mandates with L'Oreal and Exxon ," Brabeck-Letmathe is quoted as saying by Euro am Sonntag.

* Evolva said it had made a donation to the University of Toronto Faculty of Dentistry in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to support a research initiative aimed at managing periodontitis using resveratrol.

* Basilea said an inhaled formulation of its antibiotic BAL30072 will be developed as part of a new Europe-wide programme focusing on new antibiotics.

* Forbo Holding said the repurchase of up to 10 percent of the registered share capital, representing a maximum of 199,000 registered shares of 0.10 Swiss francs par value each, was to begin on Sept. 10.

ECONOMY

SNB foreign exchange reserves due at 0700 GMT

SNB sight deposits due at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)