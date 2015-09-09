ZURICH, Sept 9 - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 1.7 percent at 8,913 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ABB

The power grid components maker cut its mid-term growth target by one percentage point to 3-6 percent on the low oil price and weak Chinese market. ABB is trimming its structure to four divisions from five, and says the cost of a savings program will be $1.2 billion.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS Group AG's Wealth Management Americas said it hired a team of four financial advisers with about $6 billion in assets under management from JPMorgan Chase & Co

* Drug maker Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted its alectinib priority review for ALK-positive lung cancer.

* dorma+kaba Holding AG saw Kaba Group sales up 8.1 percent in the financial year ended June 30, bolstered by positive economic trend in Western Europe and North America as well as targeted acquisitions. The merger of German Dorma Group and Swiss Kaba Group was completed on September 1.

* Bellevue Group AG Chairman Thomas von Planta told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft that the group is looking to grow and diversify through acquisitions, for example in wealth management or fixed-income asset management.

* Dufry Financial Services SA has received approval for its mandatory tender offer on all ordinary shares of competitor World Duty Free to begin September 14 and conclude on October 9.

*Jungfraubahn Holding AG, the operator excursion railways and winter sport facilities in the Jungfrau region, increased profits by 24.8 percent and operating revenue by 8.7 percent in the first half of 2015 compared to the previous year, as traffic continued to benefit from rising Asian demand.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG received European marketing authorization for Raxone in Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), the company said.

ECONOMY

* Federal bond issue announcement at around 0900 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)