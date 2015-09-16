ZURICH, Sept 16 - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

RICHEMONT

The company said five-month sales rose 4 percent at constant exchange rates, easily beating the average estimate of 1.4 percent growth in a Reuters poll of analysts. <ID:nFWN11L04H>

SYNGENTA

The agrichemicals group will highlight 15 new and pipeline products in its crop protection portfolio with peak sales over $6 billion during its research and development (R&D) day presentation on Wednesday, it said.

ROCHE

The biotechnology sector is in a "bubble", pushing prices for medium-sized companies with experimental drugs in late-stage development out of reach, Chief Executive Severin Schwan told Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Leclanche set an extraordinary shareholders meeting for Oct 6 to approve a capital increase of up to 4 million shares via a rights issue

* Saint-Gobain said the Swiss competition watchdog had given it permission to acquire Sika

* Lastminute.com swung to a first-half net loss of 4.2 million euros.

ECONOMY

ZEW investor sentiment for September due at 0900 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)