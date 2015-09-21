ZURICH, Sept 21 - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.65 percent down at 8682.71 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

ZURICH INSURANCE

The Swiss insurer abandoned its bid to buy British rival RSA after forecasting a $200 million loss at its general insurance unit in the third quarter and aggregate losses of around $275 million related to explosions in a port city in China in August.

BNK JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank saw no meaningful impact on its Asian business from recent turbulence in financial markets, Chief Executive Officer Boris F.J. Collardi said on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Siegfried Holding said all closing conditions for acquisition of three BASF sites have been satisfied.

* Roche said it will present new data for Esbriet in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

ECONOMY

