ZURICH, Sept 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8,747 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Some brokers have left Credit Suisse AG's U.S. private banking business for rival firms as the unit waits for the Swiss bank's new CEO to decide on its fate.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments waiver for the cobas influenza A/B test for use on the cobas Liat System.

* Sunrise said it will reduce its headcount by up to 175 as part of efficiency measures to strengthen customer focus and improve its cost structure.

* Switzerland's SIX Exchange Regulation said it had initiated an investigation against Accu Holding on the grounds of possible breaches of the rules governing the disclosure of management transactions.

* Kuoni said it signed a 200 million Swiss franc credit facility running to 2020. It began early refinancing of the existing revolving credit facility of 209 million francs in the first half of 2015 to benefit from attractive conditions on the capital markets, Kuoni said.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 6 percent in August when adjusted for working days to 14.232 billion Swiss francs ($14.63 billion), the Federal Customs Office said. Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 2.869 billion Swiss francs in August.

