ZURICH, Sept 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,451 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SWISS RE
Swiss Re's business unit Admin Re has agreed to buy Guardian
Financial Services for 1.6 billion pounds from private equity
company Cinven, the Swiss group announced.
Subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition
could be completed in early 2016.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Actelion will present data from the late
clinical Phase III trials of its lung medication Selexipag at
the European Respiratory Society Congress in Amsterdam on
September 30. The presentation will detail the effect of
Selexipag on patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension
(PAH). Information will also be presented on PAH drug Opsumit.
* Von Roll Holding AG said that it would discontinue
wire production at its Breitenbach, Switzerland site, affecting
up to 55 employee positions. Wire production will be
concentrated at the Roll, France site of Von Roll France SA.
* Transport and logistics company Kuehne + Nagel
International AG has entered into an agreement with
California-based audio technology company Turtle Beach
Corporation to become its global logistics provider,
the Swiss company said.
* Roche has gained appproval for its lung
medication Esbriet in Switzerland.
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG aims to increase
business volume to over 70 million francs by the end of 2020 and
sees a cumulative net profit from 2016 to 2010 of over 500
million francs for the LLB Group.
* VP Bank AG aims to manage 50 billion francs in
assets by 2020, Chief Executive Alfred Moeckli told Swiss
newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft. To do so, it will need to
increase its assets under management by 15 billion francs, and
would be interested in acquisitions, particularly in
Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, to do so.
* Kuoni head Peter Meier told Swiss newspaper
Finanz und Wirtschaft that a lower amount would be available for
dividend payments than last year and that capital increases were
not on the cards.
* AFG Arbonia-Forster Holding AG said on Tuesday
that 99.9 percent of subscription rights to its recently
announced 206.7 million francs capital-raising programme were
exercised. Trading of the new shares begins on the SIX Swiss
Exchange on Wednesday.
* Solvalor Fund Management SA, the holding company of real
estate investment fund Solvalor 61, will raise 103
million Swiss francs in capital through the issuance of new
shares planned for early November, the company said on Tuesday,
in order to finance larger ongoing building projects.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)