ZURICH, Sept 24 - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen
opening 0.45 percent down at 8409.50 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis AG said it is launching a portfolio of
medicines to treat heart and lung diseases, diabetes and breast
cancer in low-income and low-middle-income countries. They will
be offered to governments, non-governmental organizations and
other public-sector healthcare providers for $1 per treatment,
per month.
* Cassiopea said its loss widened in the first half
to 1.8 million euros ($2.01 million) from 1.6 million euros in
the period in 2014. The dermatology company, whose shares began
trading this year, had no revenue as all its products are being
developed.
* Schaffner Holding AG announced a plan to boost
its growth, including doubling sales by 2019/20 through organic
growth and acquisitions and posting an operating EBITA margin
above 8 percent.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.8935 euros)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)