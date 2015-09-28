ZURICH, Sept 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,444 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS, JULIUS BAER
The Swiss competition regulator said on Monday it had opened
an investigation into possible collusion in the precious metals
market by several major banks, including UBS and Julius Baer.
For more click on
ROCHE
Roche new immune-system boosting cancer drug has given
positive results in tests on patients suffering from some lung
and bladder cancers, according to data released on Sunday at the
European Cancer Congress in Vienna that the company hopes will
help it win quick regulatory approval.
For more click on
GRAUBUENDNER KANTONALBANK
Two more Swiss banks will pay fines to the United States as
part of settlements that mean they will not face criminal
charges for helping Americans avoid taxes, U.S authorities said
on Friday. Migros Bank AG will pay approximately $15 million and
Graubuendner Kantonalbank will pay $3.6 million, the U.S.
Justice Department said in a statement.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said updated data from the Phase III
COMBI-v study showed a significant overall survival benefit for
patients with BRAF V600E/K mutation-positive metastatic melanoma
when treated with the combination of Tafinlar (dabrafenib) plus
Mekinist (trametinib) compared to vemurafenib monotherapy.
Results are being presented at the European Cancer Congress 2015
in Vienna.
* Roche announced positive results from a pivotal
phase III study that evaluated the investigational medicine
ocrelizumab in people with primary progressive multiple
sclerosis.
ECONOMY
SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)