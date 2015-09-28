ZURICH, Sept 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,444 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS, JULIUS BAER

The Swiss competition regulator said on Monday it had opened an investigation into possible collusion in the precious metals market by several major banks, including UBS and Julius Baer.

ROCHE

Roche new immune-system boosting cancer drug has given positive results in tests on patients suffering from some lung and bladder cancers, according to data released on Sunday at the European Cancer Congress in Vienna that the company hopes will help it win quick regulatory approval.

GRAUBUENDNER KANTONALBANK

Two more Swiss banks will pay fines to the United States as part of settlements that mean they will not face criminal charges for helping Americans avoid taxes, U.S authorities said on Friday. Migros Bank AG will pay approximately $15 million and Graubuendner Kantonalbank will pay $3.6 million, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said updated data from the Phase III COMBI-v study showed a significant overall survival benefit for patients with BRAF V600E/K mutation-positive metastatic melanoma when treated with the combination of Tafinlar (dabrafenib) plus Mekinist (trametinib) compared to vemurafenib monotherapy. Results are being presented at the European Cancer Congress 2015 in Vienna.

* Roche announced positive results from a pivotal phase III study that evaluated the investigational medicine ocrelizumab in people with primary progressive multiple sclerosis.

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT