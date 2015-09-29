ZURICH, Sept 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1 percent down at 8295.41 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS and JULIUS BAER

Swiss competition watchdog has launched an investigation into possible collusion in the precious metals market by several major banks including UBS and Bank Julius Baer, it said on Monday, the latest in a string of probes into gold, silver, platinum and palladium pricing.

SYMETIS (IPO-SYMS.S)

The medical technology group has put its planned initial public offer on ice given volatile market conditions, the company said.

SULZER

The Swiss Takeover Board has granted Tiwel Holding AG, a vehicle controlled by investor Viktor Vekselberg, an exemption from its duty to make a public tender offer for Sulzer shares linked to the transfer of Sulzer shares held by sister company Liwet Holding, the watchdog said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Creologix said that it expects higher net sales and profitability in the 2016/2017 financial year. In 2015/2016, its full-year net loss was 10.3 million Swiss francs ($10.50 million), from 1.5 million francs.

* Schindler Holding AG said that a service technician in Japan was cleared of wrongdoing in a fatal 2006 elevator accident that killed a 16-year-old boy.

* Roche said a pooled analysis from three phase III studies show a 38 percent reduction in risk of death after up to two years on Esbriet treatment.

