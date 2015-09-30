ZURICH, Sept 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 8,398 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

A unit of UBS AG agreed to pay almost $34 million to settle charges from two U.S. regulators that it failed to supervise the sale of Puerto Rican closed-end mutual funds it sponsored to clients in the U.S. territory.

For more click on

SGS

SGS said it had bought a 70 percent stake in SIGA Ingenería y Consultoria S.A., boosting the Swiss testing and inspection firm's presence in Latin America.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer appointed Gerassimos Spyridakis as head of a newly created Sub-Region Africa and Eastern Mediterranean division effective Jan. 1, 2016.

* Clariant has agreed to acquire part of Vivimed Labs Ltd's personal care portfolio in India as part of its strategy to grow in emerging markets

* VP Bank said it is adjusting its organisational and management structure by consolidating functions within the executive management and appointed Martin Beinhoff as its new chief operating officer.

* Accu Holding said it had raised 9.4 million Swiss francs ($9.68 million) via a debt-for-equity swap.

* Galenica said Sucroferric oxyhydroxide had received approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis under the name P-TOL.

* Mikron Holding said shareholder Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund increased its stake in the firm to 10.02 percent from 5.1 percent.

* lastminute.com said Spain's Supreme Court rejected a cassation appeal motion by Ryanair against online travel agency Rumbo, a Spanish subsidiary of the group.

* Addex Therapeutics posted a first-half net loss of 2.8 million Swiss francs, up from a 1 million franc loss in first half of 2014.

* Aevis Holding posted first-half net profit of 0.07 million Swiss francs, down from 2.8 million francs a year ago.

* Pax Anlage posted first-half net profit of 12.7 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.63 points in August from 1.59 points in July, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9711 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)