ZURICH Oct 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.7 percent at 8571 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

CREDIT SUISSE

The U.S. Department of Labor said it granted Credit Suisse Group an exemption from certain restrictions stemming from its guilty plea to helping Americans evade taxes, effectively allowing the bank to continue to manage $2 billion in U.S. retirement money.

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted Sandoz's regulatory submission for a biosimilar version of Amgen's blockbuster Enbrel drug, the Swiss drugmaker said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*ALSO Holding said regular insolvency proceeding of ALSO Logistics Services GmbH have started

*Airopack Technology acquires majority part of activities of Proficos

*Zueblin Holding calls extraordinary shareholders' meeting to resolve on capital measures

ECONOMY

Switzerland's central bank expects its current measures to weaken the "significantly overvalued" Swiss franc and is aware of the risks posed by its negative interest rate policy, Deputy Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Thursday evening in an address.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)