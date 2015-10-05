ZURICH Oct 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 1.6 percent higher at 8,652 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors that may affect
Swiss stocks on Monday.
SIKA AG
Swiss chemicals company Sika said on Friday that its
controlling shareholder, at loggerheads with management over a
disputed takeover by France's Saint-Gobain, had filed
a legal challenge seeking the removal of several board members.
Credit Suisse's Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam will announce
plans this month to decentralise the bank's global operations in
a strategy shift that will boost its presence in Asia and cut
jobs in Zurich, the Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper reported on
Sunday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Richemont will gain an estimated 610 million to
670 million euros ($685.09 million - $752.48 million) from the
completed merger of subsidiary Net-A-Porter with Italian online
retailer Yoox SpA, the company said on Monday.
* After a mandatory tender offer, the Renova shareholder
group's stake in Sulzer now amounts to 21.5 million
Sulzer shares, or 62.86 percent of total shares, Sulzer said.
* Novartis' eye care subsidiary Alcon received
U.S. FDA approval for its pre-loaded intraocular lens delivery
system to treat patients undergoing cataract surgery, of which
four million are performed in the United States each year,
Novartis said.
* Roche is launching a new diabetes analyser, the
cobas c 513, to replace an existing one, the company said.
* Real estate investor Peach Property Group AG has
extended its lease with Germany's food retailer Edeka Group for
a commercial property in Erkrath, Germany until the end of 2031.
Peach Property generates a seven-figure Euro sum in annual
rental income from the property, the company said.
ECONOMY
SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT
($1 = 0.8904 euros)
