ZURICH Oct 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.6 percent higher at 8,652 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

SIKA AG

Swiss chemicals company Sika said on Friday that its controlling shareholder, at loggerheads with management over a disputed takeover by France's Saint-Gobain, had filed a legal challenge seeking the removal of several board members.

Credit Suisse's Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam will announce plans this month to decentralise the bank's global operations in a strategy shift that will boost its presence in Asia and cut jobs in Zurich, the Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Richemont will gain an estimated 610 million to 670 million euros ($685.09 million - $752.48 million) from the completed merger of subsidiary Net-A-Porter with Italian online retailer Yoox SpA, the company said on Monday.

* After a mandatory tender offer, the Renova shareholder group's stake in Sulzer now amounts to 21.5 million Sulzer shares, or 62.86 percent of total shares, Sulzer said.

* Novartis' eye care subsidiary Alcon received U.S. FDA approval for its pre-loaded intraocular lens delivery system to treat patients undergoing cataract surgery, of which four million are performed in the United States each year, Novartis said.

* Roche is launching a new diabetes analyser, the cobas c 513, to replace an existing one, the company said.

* Real estate investor Peach Property Group AG has extended its lease with Germany's food retailer Edeka Group for a commercial property in Erkrath, Germany until the end of 2031. Peach Property generates a seven-figure Euro sum in annual rental income from the property, the company said.

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)