ZURICH, March 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.40 percent lower at 7986.83 points on
Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
VONTOBEL
The Swiss private bank said its New York-based money manager
Rajiv Jain is leaving after more than two decades and that it
has named Matthew Benkendorf as CIO of its Quality Growth
Boutique to replace him.
SYNGENTA
The prospectus for ChemChina's takeover of the Swiss
chemical company with details of its $465 per share offer, plus
dividends totaling 16 Swiss francs ($16.11), was released by
Credit Suisse. The Swiss and U.S. public tender offers will
begin on March 23, according to the document.
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
Chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said it was
sweetening its dividend after 2015 net income rose 11 percent to
381 million Swiss francs ($383.84 million), beating expectations
of analysts polled by Reuters.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to report
that net income rose 6.4 percent to 365 million Swiss francs
($365.91 million).
TRANSOCEAN
The deep-sea oil driller said it has reached agreement with
Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd's shipyard, Keppel FELS, to defer
the delivery and related payments of five high-specification
jackups until 2020.
OC OERLIKON
The Swiss industrial surfacing solutions company whose
biggest shareholder is Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg
announced it nominated Jean Botti, David Metzger and Alexey
Moskov to the board. Mary Gresens, Mikhail Lifshitz and Joan Van
de Steen will be leaving, it said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Mikron Holding said it is expecting a
"considerable" increase in sales and improved EBIT margin in
2016 after sales fell 8 percent in the previous year.
* Bucher Holding reported full-year 2015 profit of
140 million Swiss francs and that it is proposing a dividend of
5.50 francs per share.
* Huber and Suhner reported that its full-year net
income fell by more than half to 24.7 million francs.
* VP Bank AG reported that its net profit more than
tripled to 64.1 million francs for the full year 2015.
* Feintool International said 2015 net income fell
to 20.1 million francs as the company's tax burden increased.
* Valora said FY EBIT rose 27 percent to 55
million Swiss francs, while earnings per share were 12.51
francs.
* Swiss Finance & Property said its board proposes
an 0.20 franc increased distribution of 3.40 francs per share
after a full year 24.8 pct increase of FY net profits excluding
revaluation effects to 12.6 million francs.
* Peach Property said it bought a real estate
company in Germany to boost its apartments by nearly 400, to
just over 1,900 units.
* Inficon said it expects sales of more than $300
million and an operating margin of 15 percent in 2016.
ECONOMY
The Swiss unadjusted jobless rate was 3.7 percent in
February, down from 3.8 percent in January.
($1 = 0.9975 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.9931 Swiss francs)
