ZURICH, March 9 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Wednesday.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
ADECCO
The Swiss staffing company said growth in its biggest
market, France, continued to improve in January and February,
helping it post results broadly in line with expectations in the
fourth quarter.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Amgen accused Novartis' generics drugs
unit, Sandoz, of deliberately flouting steps it says are
required by U.S. law to bring to market a biosimilar version of
Neulasta, which helps cancer patients fight infections, a court
filing showed.
* Ascom posted 2015 group profit of 24.3 million
Swiss francs, compared to 37.5 million francs in 2014, and said
it will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.45 francs per share.
It also said it received a 1.8 million Swiss franc order from a
major North European hospital.
* Banque Cantonale Du Valais posted a full-year
operating result of 110.4 million francs, down 8.2 percent.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica said results from the
open-label phase 3 VITAL study evaluating Cresemba
(isavuconazole) in adult patients with mucormycosis were
published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
* Cicor posted a loss of 4.7 million Swiss francs
for 2015 after accounting for restructuring costs. Its board of
directors will propose to the annual shareholders' meeting to
forego the distribution of earnings for 2015, the company said.
* Dufry AG said its board of directors will propose
to its annual general meeting Heekyung (Jo) Min and Claire
Chiang for election as new board members. Current board members
James Cohen and Lucas Melo have informed the company that they
will not be available for re-election.
* Komax said it will acquire Ondal Taping
Processing to help consolidate its standing as a total solution
provider to the wire processing industry.
* Luzerner Kantonalbank said Christoph Lengwiler
will leave its board of directors and that the board proposed
the election of Andreas Emmenegger.
* Siegfried said it will recommend Ulla Schmidt and
Martin Schmid for nomination to the board of directors.
* Zueblin Immobilien Holding said it had completed
a reverse stock split.
ECONOMY
* Result of Swiss federal bond auction due around 1000 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)