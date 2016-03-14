ZURICH, March 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.13 percent at 8009.09 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks. SWISSCOM The telecommunications group's Chief Executive Urs Schaeppi told Swiss broadcaster SRF the state did not have to remain its majority shareholder but it was important that the company have a key shareholder with a long-term view to provide it entrepreneurial freedom, as the Swiss state has done. For more click on CREDIT SUISSE The No. 2 Swiss bank said it would lay off 163 employees at its New York office, as part of a restructuring plan under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam. For more click SIKA The Swiss building materials and adhesives maker's founding family and France's Saint Gobain have extended their agreement until 2017 for the French company to buy the family's shares. The Sika board opposes the transaction and is fighting it in court. Separately, the Sika board of directors confirmed that the company would hold its annual general meeting on April 12. All the current board members are standing for re-election, and the board is opposing the proposal of the family to elect Jacques Bischoff to the board. For more click LINDT & SPRUENGLI The chocolate maker's long-serving Chief Executive Officer Ernst Tanner plans to step down from that position by 2020, he told Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung. For more click on COMPANY STATEMENTS * Aryzta said its first-half underlying profit from continuing operations rose 2 percent to 141.1 million euros($157.48 million). [ARYN.S> * Helvetia said it boosted its earnings 4 percent 439 million francs in 2015, helped by acquisitions including Nationale Suisse and Basler Oesterreich. It proposed boosting its dividend to 19 francs per share, from 18 francs. * Schlatter said its 2015 loss widened to nearly 7 million Swiss francs, for 200,000 francs a year earlier. * BB Biotech completed its current share buyback programme * PSP Swiss Property said on Friday it had settled with several counterparties the negative Swiss franc Libor issues. "Today, the last remaining open case has been solved." * BKW said it expects a reshuffling among its directors. Deputy Chair Kurt Rohrbach and Dominique Gachoud will retire from the board of directors at the next general meeting. The Canton of Bern has also decided to appoint only one delegate to the board, with the result that Executive Councillor Beatrice Simon-Jungi will exit the board. BKW's shareholder Groupe E Ltd. has nominated Paul-Albert Nobs to succeed its representative Dominique Gachoud. SIX Swiss Excchange announced these changes to the SPI Select Dividend 20 index basket, effective March 21: Admissions to the SPI CH0002168083 Select Dividend 20 PANALPINA N SWISS RE N CH0126881561 RICHEMONT N CH0210483332 VONTOBEL N CH0012335540 GAM N CH0102659627 PARGESA I CH0021783391 Exclusions from the SPI CH0002497458 Select Dividend 20 SGS N ZURICH INSURANCE N CH0011075394 ADECCO N CH0012138605 PARTNERS GROUP N CH0024608827 GEBERIT N CH0030170408 SULZER N ECONOMY Data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due around 0800 GMT ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)