ZURICH, March 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.1 percent at 7867 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks.
SWISS WATCHMAKERS
Swiss watchmakers are braced for another difficult year as
economic woes in major markets curb consumers' appetite for
pricey timepieces, industry executives said.
Richemont said Bernard Fornas will from his current
role as Co-Chief Executive Officer from March 31. He will
continue to serve on the board of directors/
Alain Dominique Perrin will not be standing for re-election
to the board of directors at the next annual general meeting. It
announced the nomination of Jeff Moss for election to the board
of directors.
JULIUS BAER
India's Warmond Trustees & Executors is to buy Julius Baer's
local trust services business, the Economic Times paper reported
bit.ly/1R2UiaT
UBS
Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti received 14.3 million Swiss
francs in total compensation for 2015, according to the Swiss
bank's annual report which was published on Friday. This was up
from his 2014 compensation of 11.16 million francs.
The Swiss bank has hired investment bankers Jose Luis
Martinez and Daniel Bassan to be part of its Latin American
business, according to an internal memo
ADECCO
The staffing group said Blackrock had built a stake above 5
percent
SWISSCOM
Two legislators will submit motions on Friday calling on the
state to reduce its 50.95 percent stake in Swisscom to below a
majority, citing conflicts of interest, the NZZ paper reported.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Freenet AG said it had acquired 23.83 percent
of Sunrise Communications Group AG
* Interroll Holding AG said FY net profit soars
nearly 54 pct to 29.3 million Swiss francs, raises proposed
dividend to 12 francs
* Gategroup Holding increased a revolving credit
facility to 350 million euros
* S H L Telemedicine Ltd expects to record a net
loss for 2015 of between $16 million and $17 million
* Perrot Duval Holding SA expects to increase FY
sales by 5 pct and achieve similar sales as in the prior
financial year (44.1 million Swiss francs as at April 30, 2015)
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank could keep its current monetary
policy for a long time to come, Chairman Thomas Jordan told
Swiss radio on Thursday.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)