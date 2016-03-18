ZURICH, March 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1 percent at 7867 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

SWISS WATCHMAKERS

Swiss watchmakers are braced for another difficult year as economic woes in major markets curb consumers' appetite for pricey timepieces, industry executives said.

Richemont said Bernard Fornas will from his current role as Co-Chief Executive Officer from March 31. He will continue to serve on the board of directors/

Alain Dominique Perrin will not be standing for re-election to the board of directors at the next annual general meeting. It announced the nomination of Jeff Moss for election to the board of directors.

JULIUS BAER

India's Warmond Trustees & Executors is to buy Julius Baer's local trust services business, the Economic Times paper reported bit.ly/1R2UiaT

UBS

Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti received 14.3 million Swiss francs in total compensation for 2015, according to the Swiss bank's annual report which was published on Friday. This was up from his 2014 compensation of 11.16 million francs.

The Swiss bank has hired investment bankers Jose Luis Martinez and Daniel Bassan to be part of its Latin American business, according to an internal memo

ADECCO

The staffing group said Blackrock had built a stake above 5 percent

SWISSCOM

Two legislators will submit motions on Friday calling on the state to reduce its 50.95 percent stake in Swisscom to below a majority, citing conflicts of interest, the NZZ paper reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Freenet AG said it had acquired 23.83 percent of Sunrise Communications Group AG

* Interroll Holding AG said FY net profit soars nearly 54 pct to 29.3 million Swiss francs, raises proposed dividend to 12 francs

* Gategroup Holding increased a revolving credit facility to 350 million euros

* S H L Telemedicine Ltd expects to record a net loss for 2015 of between $16 million and $17 million

* Perrot Duval Holding SA expects to increase FY sales by 5 pct and achieve similar sales as in the prior financial year (44.1 million Swiss francs as at April 30, 2015) 

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank could keep its current monetary policy for a long time to come, Chairman Thomas Jordan told Swiss radio on Thursday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)