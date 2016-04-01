ZURICH, April 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 7768.68 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Financial services company Old Mutual is preparing to sell its Italian wealth management unit as part of a wider plan to break up its business, cut costs and revamp earnings, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The list of industry buyers is tight with Swiss insurer Zurich seen as a likely contender, sources said.

SWISS RE

Citigroup Inc replaced Prime Reinsurance Company Inc with a subsidiary of Swiss Re Life & Health America Inc as Primerica Life Insurance Company's reinsurer on a coinsurance agreement, the U.S. bank said on Thursday.

The bank said the transaction would result in a reduction of about $2.5 billion of assets from Citi Holdings' balance sheet.

PRIVATE BANKING

Brazilian prosecutors on Thursday charged Joseph Safra, the world's richest banker, in connection with an alleged scheme to pay bribes to government officials in return for waiving tax debts.

In a statement, prosecutors said that Safra had knowledge of a 2014 plan by executives at his Banco Safra SA to pay 15.3 million reais ($4.2 million) in bribes to federal tax auditors.

With his family, Safra owns Banco Safra SA and a number of private-banking institutions including Switzerland's J. Safra Sarasin.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Canadian oil company Connacher Oil and Gas, reeling from low oil prices that have forced it to slash production from tar sands near Fort McMurray, said it has reached a deal with lenders led by Credit Suisse Group in which they agreed not to exercise enforcement rights on $153.8 million in loans where Connacher defaulted on an interest payment on March 31.

* Sonova Holding announced board changes that will reduce its size from a total of 13 to ten members, effective April 1, 2016.

* Sika AG has acquired maker of decorative concrete colouring L.M. Scofield, accelerating the Swiss group's growth strategy in North America, Sika said on Friday. The L.A.-based Scofield generated 17 million francs in sales last year.

* Bobst said it and WIFAG-Polytype Group have entered into exclusive negotiations regarding a potential acquisition of WIFAG-Polytype's coating technology business.

* CEMBRA Money Bank said Remy Schimmel has been appointed chief financial officer.

* USI Group Holdings AG said that it received notification that BARS Resources Ltd. has sold all of its shares and that TLC Developments Limited is now holder of 5.4 million shares, or 36 percent of the company.

ECONOMY

In a speech on Thursday, Swiss National Bank governing board member Andrea Maechler said the central bank's readiness to intervene on foreign currency market remains an important pillar in the central bank's fight against an overvalued Swiss franc. The SNB also has room to cut interest rates deeper into negative territory, she said. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)