ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 7697 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

On Jan. 19, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam contacted the head of the Swiss bank's markets business asking for more details about the fourth-quarter results at the trading division, according to materials seen by Reuters. Two-and-a-half months and nearly $1 billion in write-downs later, investors, analysts and former board members are questioning why Thiam and his finance chief, David Mathers, were caught out by the scale of the division's illiquid trades.

Thiam said on Tuesday the Swiss bank has been "underweight" in China and would look to build its wealth management capabilities in the world's second-biggest economy despite slowing growth.

UBS

The bank proposed Robert Scully and Dieter Wemmer for election as new members of its board of directors for a one-year term. Scully is a former co-president of Morgan Stanley and held management positions at Lehman Brothers, Scully Brothers Foss & Wight and Salomon Brothers. Wemmer is Allianz SE's chief financial officer and previously spent more than 25 years at Zurich Insurance Group.

A UBS unit must pay more than $4.7 million to a customer's former spouse who alleged that the firm improperly released accounts worth $12 million to her ex-husband despite a court order freezing those assets, a U.S. federal judge ruled.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Private equity, strategic investors vie for LafargeHolcim India cement units - Mint reported

SCHINDLER

The elevator maker is selling its Japanese business to United Technologies' Otis unit after its new installations in the country were halted following a 2006 accident. It gave no financial terms.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Repower AG said full-year total output fell 17 percent to about 1.9 billion Swiss francs and reported a net loss 136 million francs.

Swisspower Energy and Repower decided against comprehensive collaboration, deeming the anticipated synergies to be insufficient. Swisspower and Repower will continue to work as partners.

* Evolva Holding SA said it gains exclusive license from CDC to develop and commercialise nootkatone globally for pest control

* Sulzer acquires PC Cox, a British maker of industrial dispensers with an enterprise value of about GBP 16 million (22 million francs)

* Dorma Kaba Holding AG confirms that, thanks to improved purchasing conditions, optimised infrastructure costs and efficiency gains, it expects to see cost synergies of 60-70 million Swiss francs per year, scheduled to be fully effective from the 2018/2019 financial year

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA said an ongoing phase II study of Evenamide (NW-3509) may suggest an alternative approach to treatment of schizophrenia

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank has room to ease policy further to help rein in a Swiss franc that remains significantly overvalued, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told a financial conference on Monday. He said inflation was set to creep back into positive territory by mid-2017 but this depended heavily on oil prices and the franc's exchange rate. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)