ZURICH, April 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 7,682.53 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SWATCH
The Swiss watchmaker said executives are retiring, including
Stephen Urquhart as president of Omega, and Hanspeter Rentsch,
who is exiting his post on the executive management board after
40 years with the company. Additionally, Daniela
Aeschlimann-Schneider has been proposed for the watchmaker's
board of directors.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
The Swiss chocolate maker said net profit fell 18.5 percent
to 107.9 million Swiss francs ($112.72 million), roughly in line
with a Reuters poll that had forecast an 18.2 percent decline.
The company confirmed its midterm targets.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zuercher Kantonalbank Chief Executive Martin
Scholl told Finanz und Wirtschaft that it has equaled out the
money it pays to the central bank in sight deposit charges
through the interbank market and by passing on deposit fees to
certain large customers.
* Vaudoise Assurances Holding said full-year net
profit was 128.8 million Swiss francs versus 153.6 million
francs year ago.
* Calida Holding AG said it increased its stake in
sports apparel maker Lafuma to more than two-thirds.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank holds a news conference at 0800
GMT to unveil its new 50-franc note.
($1 = 0.9572 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)