ZURICH, April 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent lower at 7748 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

GATEGROUP

Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd has made an agreed 53 Swiss franc per share offer for airline catering group Gategroup, the two companies said. The offer price values Gategroup at an equity value of around 1.4 billion Swiss francs ($1.47 billion) on a fully diluted basis, the companies said in a joint statement. Gategroup had closed at 44.10 on Friday.

ROCHE

The drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review for atezolizumab for treating people with a specific type of lung cancer.

BANKS

Switzerland is stepping up scrutiny of its banks in response to the Panama Papers which have prompted a global outcry over allegations of tax avoidance.

KUONI

The foundation that controls a 25 percent voting stake in the travel group has lodged another appeal against a watchdog's ruling questioning terms of a share swap to accompany private equity group EQT's bid, but asked to put the matter on hold while trying work out a deal with the Swiss Takeover Board.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Altin AG says Alpine Select holds 50.01% of Altin AG's shares

* UBS Switzerland AG is carrying out a capital increase for real estate fund UBS Sima from April 21 to 29. Subscription rights will be traded from April 21 to 27.

* Bossard Holding AG says Q1 sales rose 0.9 percent to 170.4 million Swiss francs, expects that 2016 will bring positive growth, assuming currency situation remains unchanged

* Evolva Holding SA says completed limited purpose cooperative research and development agreement to support joint development of novel advanced materials with U.S. Navy

* Bellevue Group AG publishes terms of announced capital increase

* Burkhalter Holding AG 2015 EBIT was 42.3 million Swiss francs (previous year 38.7 million Swiss francs, up by 9.2 pct), group profit was 34.8 million Swiss francs (previous year 31.5 million Swiss francs, up by 10.5 pct)

* Addex Therapeutics Ltd reports positive results of an mGlu5 receptor occupancy study with dipraglurant in healthy volunteers

* Romande Energie Holding SA says 2015 revenue up 3 percent at 600 million francs, EBITDA (+8 pct; 162 million francs) EBIT (+11 pct; 105 million francs)

ECONOMY

Data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due 0700 GMT

Fitch affirms Switzerland's AAA rating with stable outlook (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)