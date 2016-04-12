ZURICH, April 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 7,723 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

AbbVie Inc won U.S. regulatory approval on Monday for a new drug to treat patients with a rare type of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a blood cancer. AbbVie developed the drug with Roche. It will be marketed by both companies in the United States under the brand name Venclexta, and by AbbVie elsewhere.

Roche also said new data from three phase III studies of the investigational medicine ocrelizumab will be presented during the 68th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting on April 15-21 in Vancouver, Canada.

Givaudan

The flavours and fragrance maker confirmed its mid-term targets as it posted first-quarter sales numbers in line with analysts' expectations.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant said it had signed an agreement to acquire a 17 percent share in BioSpectrum, Inc, which is headquartered in South Korea and is a developer and supplier of specialty active cosmetics' ingredients.

* Sika posted first-quarter sales of 1.27 billion Swiss francs, up 8.3 percent year on year in local currencies. Its Strategy 2018 was successfully implemented in the first quarter, the company said, while also confirming its annual targets for 2016.

* Kudelski Group said its OpenTV, Inc. subsidiary has filed patent infringement counterclaims against Yahoo! Inc in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The counterclaims allege that Yahoo infringes ten U.S. patents owned by OpenTV and identify several infringing products and services, the company said.

* SHL Telemedicine posted an adjusted net loss for 2015 of $6.1 million compared to an adjusted net income of $2.1 million in 2014.

* Santhera reported a positive net result for 2015 of 5.9 million francs, influenced by a revaluation of intangible assets and inventory.

* Schmolz & Bickenbach invited shareholders to its annual general meeting on May 3. The proposals include the transfer of the registered office from Emmen to Lucerne.

* Accu Holding said its ordinary capital increase was delayed due to proceedings initiated against its chairman of the board.

* Alpine Select said it would propose to its AGM again the distribution, in the form of a withholding tax-free repayment out of 'reserves from capital reserves', of 1.00 Swiss franc ($1.05) per registered share entitled to dividends.

* Meyer Burger published the agenda items and proposals for its annual general meeting on May 3.

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its 2 percent bond maturing in 2064 and its 2 percent maturing in 2022 in a tender. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)