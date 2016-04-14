ZURICH, April 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.33 percent higher at 7960.60 points on
Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
NESTLE
Food group Nestle confirmed its full-year outlook
on Thursday after first-quarter underlying sales growth of 3.9
percent beat expectations as accelerating volume growth made up
for slower pricing.
VAT Group
Shares of the vacuum valve manufacturer are due to begin
trading in Zurich. The share price was set at 45 Swiss francs
($46.55) per share, reflecting market capitalization of 1.35
billion Swiss francs.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The world's largest cement maker's bid to merge units in
India has been halted by the competition authority in that
country until at least May 9, according to reports. The company
has been forced to come up with fresh proposals for assets in
India after stumbling on plans to sell some units to clear
regulatory hurdles.
SWISS RE
The Swiss reinsurer is among companies said to be bidding
for Deutsche Bank's Abbey Life unit.
LONZA
The Swiss specialty chemicals and life sciences company has
offered to acquire U.S. drug delivery technology company
Catalent Inc, three people familiar with the matter
said this week.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gategroup said that shareholders will not vote on
management pay for 2017 after the board held talks with
important shareholders and groups that led it to reconsider its
proposals. The vote will be held at the next general meeting.
* Leclanche said its 2015 loss rose by more than 50
percent to 35.5 million francs, the result of writeoffs and
investmenmts.
* Flughafen Zuerich said 3.8 percent more
passengers traveled over the airport in the Swiss financial
center in March.
* BB Biotech AG said it closed the first quarter
with a loss of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.24 billion),
compared to a profit of 379 million francs profit in
corresponding period of previous year. The result reflects an
"overall difficult start into 2016 for equity markets," the
company said.
* Santhera is sponsoring a workshop on pulmonary
outcomes for patients suffering from Duchenne Muscular
Dystrophy, a disease the company aims to treat with one of its
drugs.
* Molecular Partners said it had launched the
placement of shares, seeking to raise a maximum of 20 million
Swiss francs.
* Komax said that it still opposes investor
Veraison's proposal to enlarge its board of directors. That's
after Veraison told the company that it was withdrawing its
proposal for Gerard van Kesteren to be elected to the board,
Komax said in a statement.
* Clariant said it is boosting capacity in Mexico
for the production of bleaching earth, which is used in
purification of oil, fat and biofuel.
* Kuoni said that 72.6 percent of Kuoni B shares
have been tendered as part of its sale to EQT. The board
recommends that shareholders accept the offer.
* Orascom Development said it posted a loss of 19
million francs in fiscal year 2014, mainly impacted by an
increase in its share of the losses from Andermatt Swiss Alps
and from Orascom Housing Communities.
ECONOMY
Switzerland releases producer/import price figures for March
at 0815 GMT.
($1 = 0.9666 Swiss francs)
