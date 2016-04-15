ZURICH, April 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening flat at 8,022 points on Friday, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Japan's securities watchdog will recommend as early as
Friday punishment of Credit Suisse for violations of the
country's financial instruments and exchange laws, a person with
direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The bank's chairman for the Americas region, Robert Shafir,
will leave the Credit Suisse in July, a spokeswoman said on
Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis reported a 17.2 percent passive stake in
Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc as of April 6, according to an SEC
filing.
* Nestle said it was investing more than 70 million
Swiss francs in new technology at its factory in Bük, Hungary.
The facility produces Purina pet foods and will be enlarged to
include a new production hall. The investment will create at
least 70 new jobs, bringing the total number of employees to
almost 1,000, Nestle said.
* Lafargeholcim published the invitation to its
annual general meeting.
* Mercuria's chief executive told Swiss newspaper NZZ that
it's possible ChemChina could increase its stake in the company
if the collaboration proves successful.
* LifeWatch AG said a back-stop investor, Aevis
Victoria SA, has provided a guarantee to purchase any shares
remaining unsubscribed in the ordinary capital increase being
proposed at the annual general meeting on April 15.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica said a range of posters and
oral presentations with scientific data on the antifungal
isavuconazole (CRESEMBA) and the antibiotic ceftobiprole
(Zevtera) were presented at the European Congress of Clinical
Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).
* lastminute.com NV said it was extending the its
share buyback 2014-2016 until Nov. 3, 2017 to complete the
purchase of shares that remain to be purchased, keeping the
terms of the initial buyback unchanged.
* Edisun Power Europe said 2015 net income was up
76 percent to 0.72 million francs and that Reto Simmen would
become its new chief financial officer as of May 1.
* Gurit said first-quarter net sales amounted to
87.7 million francs, a currency-adjusted decrease of 1 percent
* Dottikon ES Holding said full-year 2015/16 net
sales were up 26 percent at 121.4 million Swiss francs ($125.48
million).
* Nebag said it closed 2015 with a profit of 2.54
million Swiss francs compared to 5.58 million francs a year
earlier.
* Banque Profil de Gestion said it should post
better first-quarter 2016 results than it did for the same
period last year. It will publish definitive results at the
start of May.
* Valora Holding AG said its general meeting of
shareholders had approved all its board's recommendations.
* ALTIN published final results for 2015, an annual
report invitation and the agenda to its annual general meeting.
It said its net asset value finished the year up 2.06 percent in
2015, adding that the start of 2016 had remained challenging for
markets and strategies.
* Kudelski division Kudelski Security announced the
creation of a strategic partnership with Kryptus Information
Security S.A., an EED Brazilian Security Defense Company. NAGRA,
a Kudelski company, is also bringing its pay-TV streaming
product intuiTV, to TV Connect 2016.
* BVZ Holding posted 2015 revenues of 139.4 million
Swiss francs ($144.13 million), corresponding to an increase of
1.8 percent.
ECONOMY
