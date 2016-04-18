ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 7,974 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
A local holiday in Zurich will see many traders away from
their desks in the afternoon to watch the Boeoegg snowman's head
explode at the traditional Sechselaeuten parade although Swiss
markets are open as normal
UBS
The bank is now expected to pay $69.8 million to resolve a
U.S. regulator's lawsuit alleging it sold toxic mortgage-backed
securities to corporate credit unions that later failed,
according to a Friday court filing.
CREDIT SUISSE
Investor advisory group ISS is recommending Credit Suisse
shareholders back all the bank's agenda items at its upcoming
annual general meeting, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported
on Sunday, without saying how it received its information.
GATEGROUP
The company could list its shares again on the Swiss stock
exchange even after the proposed takeover by China's HNA Group,
the Swiss airline catering firm's chairman told a Swiss
newspaper.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re is seeing pressure from customers to lower prices,
the reinsurer's chairman told Swiss newspaper the Neue Zuercher
Zeitung (NZZ).
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Saturday global finance
leaders are supportive of his view that the Swiss franc remains
significantly overvalued and that negative interest rates and
interventions are necessary to keep it in check.
Switzerland's central bank could have done more to prepare
financial markets for the removal of its franc cap, the Swiss
National Bank's vice-chairman at the time told a Swiss
newspaper.
In a statement, the Swiss National Bank welcomed the
successful operational start-up of the technically overhauled
Swiss Interbank Clearing (SIC) payment system by SIX Interbank
Clearing Ltd.
BANK CIC (SWITZERLAND)
The subsidiary of French financial group Crédit Mutuel-CIC
could look to grow its business through acquisitions of banks,
purchasing client portfolios and recruiting teams of advisors,
Chief Executive Thomas Mueller was quoted as saying by Swiss
newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Barry Callebaut does not currently see the need
for further restructuring, Chief Executive Antoine de
Saint-Affrique told Finanz und Wirtschaft. He also said the
company is keeping an eye out for possible acquisitions which
could strengthen it geographically or technologically but the
priority is organic growth.
* Flughafen Zuerich intends to sell its 5 percent
stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd. for $48.9 million.
* Clariant published its sustainability report.
* Oerlikon said it had signed an agreement to
acquire the staple fibers technology portfolio of Truetzschler
Nonwovens & Man-Made Fibers GmbH, Egelsbach, Germany.
* Accu Holding said its chairman had resigned with
immediate effect due to ongoing proceedings against him. He
remains an ordinary member of the board. Andreas Kratzer will
act as chairman ad interim and CEO ad interim.
* Sunrise Communications said Peter Kurer was
elected its new chairman of the board of directors at the
company's annual general meeting.
* Adval Tech Holding AG posted a consolidated
profit for 2015 of 0.6 million Swiss francs compared to 1.9
million francs in 2014.
ECONOMY
Date on sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank due around
0700 GMT
