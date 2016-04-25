ZURICH, April 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening barely changed at 8110 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks.
NOVARTIS
The drugmaker aims to dispose of a 13.5 billion Swiss franc
($13.8 billion) stake in its local rival Roche and has
hired banks to support the sale process, a Swiss paper reported
on Sunday.
Shares indicated up 0.6 percent, Roche down 0.9 percent
For more news see
ABB
The Power Grids unit, which is under strategic review, had
been "brought into shape" and was "back within the margin target
corridor", Chairman Peter Voser said in an interview published
by daily Neue Zuercher Zeitung on Saturday.
CREDIT SUISSE
Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders in
Credit Suisse reject the amount of remuneration set for the
bank's management and board members, Swiss newspaper NZZ am
Sonntag reported.
ROCHE
The cancer drugs maker does not plan to significantly
increase prices for combination therapies which include several
active substances, CEO Severin Schwan told NZZ am Sonntag.
"We are reaching limits where the additional benefit no
longer justifies the price," Schwan said. "That's why we agreed
in Switzerland on lower prices for a combination of our breast
cancer drugs than for the single drugs."
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Ascom named Holger Cordes, chief operations
officer Europe and Latin America for Cerner Group, as chief
executive as of June. He replaces Fritz Mumenthaler, who was
leaving to pursue new professional challenges
* Galenica AG <GALN.S< said Vifor Fresenius Medical Care
Renal Pharma submits marketing authorisation application
requesting European approval of Patiromer for treatment of
hyperkalemia. Source text: bit.ly/1MRY0Wl
* Graubuendner Kantonalbank said on Friday that it
was shaking up its investments in a pair of Zurich private
banks, increasing its holdings in Privatbank Bellerive AG to 100
percent while selling a 50 percent state in Private Client Bank
AG.
ECONOMY
Swiss sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT
($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs)
