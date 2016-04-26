UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
ZURICH, April 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8089.5 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
BSI
The BTG Pactual private banking unit being sold to EFG International said BSI Singapore's interim CEO Raj Sriram is to leave the bank. It named Renato Cohn, a member of BSI's group executive board, acting CEO of BSI Singapore pending regulatory approval
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lonza forecast double-digit core EBIT growth for the first half of 2016 while reporting its best ever first-quarter sales and earnings
* Phoenix Mecano said first-quarter gross sales increased by 5 percent year-on-year to 146.8 mln euros while orders increased 2.4 percent. Its operating result fell by 15.6 percent to 5.2 million euros.
* Charles Voegele Holding AG said 2016 would be another challenging year after its 2015 loss widened to 62 million francs on sales down 11 percent
* Clariant announced the issuance of in aggregate 300 million euros of debt in the German market for certificates of indebtedness.
* Glarner Kantonalbank said Q1 net profit fell to 3.8 million francs
* Kuros Biosciences swung to a net profit of 6.23 million francs for 2015 after a net loss of 34 million in 2014 thanks to three extraordinary effects.
* Also Holding said net profit came in at 14.1 million euros in the first quarter of 2016, up from 11.9 million euros in the previous year.
* Burckhardt Compression Holding AG said five shareholders who conducted its IPO in 2006 will extend their shareholder agreement for another five years, to 2021
* Airopack Technology Group AG says reaches agreement with Resilux to take full ownership of Airolux
* Leclanche establishes its first North American subsidiary to capitalize on fast-growing U.S. and Canadian energy storage market
* Implenia's local building construction units have received new orders worth 118 million Swiss francs in Zurich and Guemlingen, Berne, the company said on Monday evening.
* Bellevue Group has completed a capital raising programme, generating proceeds of 32.9 million francs, the asset manager said. Just under 3 million shares were placed.
*Ams AG said it expects revenues between 127 million and 134 million euros in the second quarter of 2016--impacted by the development of the dollar-euro exchange rate--after reporting revenues of 137.2 million euros on Monday.
ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
