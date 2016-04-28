ZURICH, April 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8058 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
GEBERIT
The sanitary equipment maker reported first-quarter net
income that beat analyst expectations, with the company saying
costs to integrate its purchase of Sanitec would have less
effect on results this year.
For more click on
SCHINDLER
Schindler orders in the first quarter rose 1 percent, the
Swiss elevator maker said, missing the average forecast of
analysts as the market in China continued to contract.
For more click on
LOGITECH
Logitech confirmed its outlook for its 2017 fiscal year
after reporting a 1 percent rise in sales to $2.02 billion in
the 2016 fiscal year.
"In FY 2016, we delivered our best annual retail sales
growth in five years and better-than-expected profitability,"
Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said.
For more click on
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance is set to take full ownership of Malaysia's
MAA Takaful after the deal received regulatory approval, giving
Europe's fifth-biggest insurer a foothold in the world's second
largest Islamic insurance market.
For more click on
CHARLES VOEGELE
Asked by newspaper Blick if the loss-making company is for
sale, CEO Markus Voegeli says: "We are a listed company. In
theory anyone who wants to can buy us. We are focusing on the
turnaround and are convinced we can continue to exist on our own
as well."
[For more click on
CLARIANT
The chemicals maker confirmed its 2016 outlook and said it
was confident that its profitability would continue to rise over
the course of the year despite challenging markets.
First-quarter sales rose 1 percent to 1.48 billion Swiss francs,
just above the Reuters poll average 1.455 billion francs
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* OTI Energy shareholders agreed a capital cut
followed by a recapitalisation. The capital reduction decreases
the nominal value per share from 40.00 francs to 3.50. In a
subsequent capital increase, up to 8 million new bearer shares
will be issued at a price to be determined by the board of
directors
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank swung to a first-quarter
profit of 5.7 billion francs
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)