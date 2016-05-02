BRIEF-H&R Block says Thomas Gerke will receive base salary that would equal $950,000 annually
* H&R Block Inc - Thomas Gerke will receive a base salary amount that would equal $950,000 annually, effective June 1, 2017 - sec filing
ZURICH May 2 Here are are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
CHARLES VOEGELE
The fashion retailer held unsuccessful merger talks in recent months with German peer Adler Modemaerkte, Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported, citing two unidentified sources.
QATAR
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is reducing its focus on investments in Europe and placing more of its money with external managers following an internal review, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Qatar Investment Authority, estimated by industry tracker Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute to hold $256 billion of assets, is known as an aggressive investor in high-profile European assets such as the Shard skyscraper and Harrods department store in London, as well as Credit Suisse and Volkswagen.
ECONOMY
March retail sales data due at 0715 GMT
April PMI date due at 0730 GMT, seen at 52.8 points in poll
Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan addresses seminar on future of the euro at 1630 GMT
The head of the main Swiss hoteliers' group has called for action to reverse the damage the strong franc is doing to the country's tourism industry. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
