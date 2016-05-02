ZURICH May 2 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CHARLES VOEGELE

The fashion retailer held unsuccessful merger talks in recent months with German peer Adler Modemaerkte, Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported, citing two unidentified sources.

For more click on

QATAR

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is reducing its focus on investments in Europe and placing more of its money with external managers following an internal review, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Qatar Investment Authority, estimated by industry tracker Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute to hold $256 billion of assets, is known as an aggressive investor in high-profile European assets such as the Shard skyscraper and Harrods department store in London, as well as Credit Suisse and Volkswagen.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Valiant Holding AG Q1 net interest income increased by 6.0 percent to 70.4 million Swiss francs, net income up by 16.6 percent to 23.4 million francs; Is still expecting group profit for 2016 as a whole to be up slightly on the previous year

* Therametrics said subject to and conditional upon approval by the shareholders of the proposed capital increase for the business combination with Relief Therapeutics SA and execution of such capital increase, THERAMetrics is proposing to change its name into RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG and to transfer its corporate headquarters from Stans to Zurich.

ECONOMY

March retail sales data due at 0715 GMT

April PMI date due at 0730 GMT, seen at 52.8 points in poll

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan addresses seminar on future of the euro at 1630 GMT

The head of the main Swiss hoteliers' group has called for action to reverse the damage the strong franc is doing to the country's tourism industry. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)