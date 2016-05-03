(Corrects description of Milestone Systems in Kudelski item to U.S. cybersecurity company)

ZURICH May 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 7,976 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS kicked off 2016 with a near two-thirds drop in net profit after a tough quarter for investment banking, plagued by volatile markets, which has also cut into earnings at U.S. rivals.

Shares were seen opening down 3.65 percent in premarket indicators at 0605 GMT.

STRAUMANN

The Swiss maker of dental implants on Tuesday boosted its forecast for 2016 sales, saying it now expects revenue to grow in the high single digits, up from a forecast of mid single digits. Chief Executive Officer Marco Gadola said the company was helped by growth in nearly all regions and management changes he said are helping win new clients from rivals.

Straumann also said first-quarter revenue was 223 million francs, up 15 percent and just ahead of a poll of analysts.

SWISSCOM

The telecoms group reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 1.08 billion Swiss francs, just above the average forecast by analysts polled by Reuters of 1.05 billion Swiss francs. It was helped by lower costs in Switzerland to win new customers and keep old ones. Sales were steady at 2.89 billion francs.

Shares were seen opening up 1.9 percent in premarket indicators at 0607 GMT.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kudelski said it acquired Milestone Systems, a U.S. cybersecurity company.

* Santhera said it has submitted comprehensive briefing material and a meeting request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss filing of a new drug application for raxone (idebenone) for treatment of a form of muscular dystrophy.

* BKW said it has bought building technology planning firm Aicher, De Martin, Zweng AG.

* Dufry said sales grew 60 percent in the first quarter, while the net loss to equity holders was 85.6 million francs, more than nine-fold the loss of a year ago.

* Looser Holding posted first-quarter consolidated net income of 2.4 million francs.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank said its first-quarter net result was down 6.6 percent to 43 million Swiss francs. It said it expects a full-year result on the level of last year.

* Zurich Insurance said it intends to exercise its option to redeem 700 million francs of subordinated notes at the first call date. The notes are expected to be redeemed on May 26 at par plus accrued interest, the company said.

* Trading turnover, including all securities traded on SIX Swiss Exchange and SIX Structured Products Exchange, increased by 9.7 percent month-on-month in April to 127 billion francs, SIX said.

ECONOMY

The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -15 points in the January to April period from -14 points in the previous period, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said

