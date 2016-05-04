ZURICH May 4 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank and six other lenders have agreed to pay $324 million to settle a private U.S. lawsuit accusing them of rigging an interest rate benchmark used in the $553 trillion derivatives market.

Credit Suisse sold distressed credit assets to TSSP for $1.27 billion, resulting in an additional $100 million charge to be reflected in first-quarter results. {nASC08MIX]

SYNGENTA

The Swiss agrichemicals group named J. Erik Fyrwald, chief executive of U.S. chemistry distribution company Univar Inc, as CEO from June 1. He succeeds John Ramsay, who has been ad interim CEO since November 2015.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EQT acquisition vehicle Kiwi said it controlled 98.2 percent of the voting rights and 97.7 percent of the share capital of travel group Kuoni according to provisional final results of a tender offer.

The Swiss Takeover Board ruled that an adjusted shareholder agreement (inclusive contribution agreement) between the Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and Kiwi complied with the provisions of the FMIA and the implementing ordinances and in view of the offer price of 370 francs did not violate the best price rule.

* Pargesa swung to a first-quarter net loss of 371.3 million Swiss francs from a profit of 86.7 million a year earlier

* USI said it had decided to submit a conditional offer to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of London-based investment banking group RP&C International Inc in exchange for over 2.1 million shares in the company

* Altin AG said Eric Syz will be stepping down as director following company's annual general meeting to be held on May 9

ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)