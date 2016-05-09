ZURICH May 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 7,771 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse is placing asset management under the twin
direction of its wealth management and Swiss banking divisions,
it said on Sunday, announcing a further strategy rejig after a
shake-up in October.
UBS
At UBS's annual general meeting on Tuesday, investment group
Ethos plans to oppose the re-election of Ernst & Young as
auditors of the group, Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung reported
on Sunday.
SWISS GOVERNMENT
Switzerland must cut an additional 3 billion Swiss francs
($3.1 billion) from budgets in 2018 and 2019, Finance Minister
Ueli Maurer was quoted saying on Monday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lastminute.com NV said it expects to report a 2016
net financial position that is above 75 million euros ($85.55
million), up 10 percent from the year earlier.
* Aviva now holds a 4.46 percent stake in Temenos,
the Swiss SIX exchange said. Aviva had held a 5.06 percent as of
March 11, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Zehnder said it will invest around 20 million
euros in building a new towel radiator factory in Manisa,
Turkey. The new plant is set to begin operating in 2018.
* Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a common
company of Galenica, Fresenius Medical Care and OPKO
Health, have entered into a collaboration and license
agreement for the development and commercialisation of RAYALDEE
in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Australia, South Korea and certain
other international markets for the treatment of secondary
hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in patients with chronic kidney
disease (CKD) and vitamin D insufficiency.
* SE Swiss Estates posted a full-year net profit
of 2.255 million francs compared to a loss of 12,000 francs in
the previous year.
ECONOMY
* Swiss National Bank sight deposit data due at 0700 GMT
* Inflation data for April due at 0715 GMT
($1 = 0.8767 euros)
