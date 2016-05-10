ZURICH May 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 7846 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Switzerland's second-biggest bank sees subdued market conditions and restrained client activity continuing at least through the second quarter, it said while posting a smaller-than-expected 302 million Swiss franc ($310.7 million) loss for the first three months of 2016.

ADECCO

The world's largest staffing agency said modest revenue growth continued in the first quarter even as bank holidays took a chunk out of earnings.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Oerlikon confirmed its 2016 guidance while reporting Q1 group sales fell 14.3 percent to 592 million Swiss francs. Q1 EBITDA came in lower at 77 million Swiss francs, or 13.0 pct of sales.

* Altin AG has named Thomas Amstutz chairman of the board.

* Lonza Group AG said Rodolfo Savitzky to succeed Toralf Haag as CFO

ECONOMY

The headline jobless rate fell to 3.5 percent in April