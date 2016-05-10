BRIEF-Teva to close or sell one of its Hungarian plants by end of 2018
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
ZURICH May 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 7846 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Switzerland's second-biggest bank sees subdued market conditions and restrained client activity continuing at least through the second quarter, it said while posting a smaller-than-expected 302 million Swiss franc ($310.7 million) loss for the first three months of 2016.
For more click on
ADECCO
The world's largest staffing agency said modest revenue growth continued in the first quarter even as bank holidays took a chunk out of earnings.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Oerlikon confirmed its 2016 guidance while reporting Q1 group sales fell 14.3 percent to 592 million Swiss francs. Q1 EBITDA came in lower at 77 million Swiss francs, or 13.0 pct of sales.
* Altin AG has named Thomas Amstutz chairman of the board.
* Lonza Group AG said Rodolfo Savitzky to succeed Toralf Haag as CFO
ECONOMY
The headline jobless rate fell to 3.5 percent in April (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect