BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, JPMorgan, ups in Alphabet
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp
ZURICH May 13 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika Holding said it has appointed Yumi Kan as its new head of building systems and a member of group management.
* Komax Holding said its shareholders rejected the election of Andreas Herzog as a new member of the board of directors, as proposed by Veraison SICAV, at the annual general meeting.
ECONOMY
* Leon Cooperman reports 6.80 percent passive stake in Ocwen Financial Corp as of May 2 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qemdx2) Further company coverage: