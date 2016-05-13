ZURICH May 13 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

* Sika Holding said it has appointed Yumi Kan as its new head of building systems and a member of group management.

* Komax Holding said its shareholders rejected the election of Andreas Herzog as a new member of the board of directors, as proposed by Veraison SICAV, at the annual general meeting.

