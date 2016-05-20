ZURICH May 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.20 percent higher at 7924.23 points on
Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
RICHEMONT
The luxury goods group, which on Thursday reported lower
full-year sales that missed the consensus in a Reuters poll,
said it expects no recovery in its big Hong Kong and Macau
markets, while lagging European tourism also weighed on watch
sales.
The shares were seen opening nearly 6 percent lower,
according to premarket indicators. Swatch shares were
also seen falling.
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker's breast cancer drug Perjeta, or
pertuzumab, has been turned down for use on Britain's state
health service, making it the latest in a number of pricey new
cancer treatments deemed not to offer value for money.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Forbo said CFO Andreas Spreiter plans to take an
extended career break in the summer of 2017.
* Ypsomed said full-year net profit was 35.8
million francs, up from 19.4 million francs in the previous
year.
* Milk products company Emmi said it boosted its
stake in Chile's Surlat to 95 percent, from 85 percent.
* Galenica AG plans to take over wholesaler
Pharmapool.
* Schmolz+Bickenbach said its first-quarter loss
narrowed to 24.4 million euros, down from 122.4 million euros in
the year-earlier period, as it sought to reduce costs amid weak
demand from the oil and gas industry.
* Schindler said it is equipping the Istanbul Grand
Airport with elevators and escalators.
* Gategroup said HNA aviation published its offer
prospectus, in which it is offering 53.0 Swiss francs net in
cash per share of Gategroup.
ECONOMY
