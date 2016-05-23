ZURICH May 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening little changed at 8001.69 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE < CSGN.S>
The Swiss bank is looking to boost its asset management
business primarily through organic growth but is also open to
making acquisitions, especially in Switzerland and emerging
markets, its International Wealth Management head Iqbal Khan was
quoted as telling Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss bank's Italian unit Kairos could more than double
its managed assets by the year 2020, Chief Executive Officer
Boris Collardi was reported to have told Italian newspaper "Il
Sole 24 Ore" in an interview. Collardi said the bank could bring
35 percent of Kairos on the stock exchange in Milan, with Baer
reducing its share to around 50 percent from 80 percent, if
market conditions improve.
UBS
The Swiss bank has cut a handful of private bankers from
operations in Singapore and Hong Kong in recent weeks including
a senior banker catering to the super rich in Southeast Asia,
two people familiar with the matter said.
NOVARTIS
New global guidelines on the treatment of heart failure
strongly endorse the use of Novartis' Entresto, boosting the
prospects for a drug that has struggled to gain traction since
its launch last year.
SWISS ECONOMY
Standard & Poor's affirmed Switzerland's 'AAA/A-1+' ratings
but said a February 2014 referendum, which will limit
immigration, has added some uncertainty to the business
environment.
SWISS POLITICS
Switzerland hopes to reach a compromise with the European
Union in fresh talks on possible immigration limits in the weeks
after Britain's referendum on whether to leave the bloc, a Swiss
newspaper reported on Saturday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Moody's assigned a definitive Ba1 rating to Barry
Callebaut's 450 million euro senior notes due in 2024
and affirmed the other ratings as well as a stable outlook.
* Burkhalter Holding said shareholders adopted all
the proposals of its board of directors at the company ordinary
shareholders' meeting on Friday.
ECONOMY
* Sight deposit data from the Swiss National Bank due at
0700 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)