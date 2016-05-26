ZURICH May 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.07 percent down at 8162.17 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank said it has hired Marco Chisari, a corporate development executive at Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund Mubadala, as an investment banker focused on technology and semiconductor deals in San Francisco, according to a memo on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Spice Private Equity AG said it has proposed to its annual general meeting on June 28 to change investment objective of company and to renew authorized share capital.

* Baloise Holding said multiple investment schemes managed by UBS Fund Management together dropped below the 3 percent reporting threshold, after the sale of shares in the insurer.

* Evolva said it has been granted a pivotal patent for commercial production of best-tasting fermentation-derived steviol glycosides.

* Leonteq AG announced the launch of its Teqlabs innovation lab facility in Singapore's Central Business District at Asia Square. Teqlabs was opened in partnership with Singapore's Economic Development Board, the company said.

* Kuros Biosciences said its annual shareholders' meeting will take place on June 16 and that its board of directors proposes to carry out a reverse stock split at the ratio of 100 to 1.

ECONOMY

* Swiss industrial orders for the first quarter due at 0715 GMT.

