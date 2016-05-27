BRIEF-India's Bambino Agro Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 15.5 million rupees versus profit7.2 million rupees year ago
ZURICH May 27 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NESTLE
Nestle Research and Imperial College London are establishing a new research partnership focusing on the science of nutrition, Nestle said. Nestle will invest 10 million Swiss francs over five years in the partnership which will focus on a number of areas including understanding the workings of gut bacteria.
ROCHE
Roche said on Friday its drug Gazyva showed superior progression-free survival compared to Mabthera/Rituxan in people with previously untreated follicular lymphoma in the pivotal phase III Gallium study that met is primary endpoint early.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Private bank Vontobel said on Friday it had entered the Italian market for leveraged products, successfully launching a range of certificates. The product offering would be widened in coming weeks, the company said.
ECONOMY
Swiss first-quarter non-farm payrolls due at 0715 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
